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Tejasvi Surya compares Andhra Pradesh-Telangana bifurcation to India-Pakistan partition, draws ire of Congress & BRS

K T Rama Rao noted that from Prime Minister Modi to MP Tejasvi Surya, the BJP leadership has consistently displayed a pattern of spewing venom against the statehood movement.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 15:00 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 15:00 IST
India NewsTelanganaAndhra PradeshTejasvi SuryaIndo-Pak

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