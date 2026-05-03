Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Kavitha looks to create her own legacy outside KCR's shadow

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), under the Congress government, had allowed large cutouts of Kavitha at prominent junctions across the city for over a week.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 00:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 May 2026, 00:13 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTelanganaKCRBRSK Kavitha

Follow us on :

Follow Us