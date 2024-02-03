Kavitha questions Telangana government move to invite Priyanka Gandhi to launch scheme; Congress hits back

Hyderabad: BRS leader K Kavitha on Saturday took exception to Telangana government's decision to invite Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to launch the Rs 500 gas cylinder scheme.

The BRS MLC's reaction comes a day after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, addressing a public meeting at Indervelly in Adilabad district, said Vadra would be invited to launch the Congress' poll guarantee of providing LPG cylinder to the poor at Rs 500.

Hitting back at Kavitha, the ruling Congress today said that people voted out the BRS as they were fed up with the "misuse of power" and governance "like a king".

Kavitha, daughter of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, sought to know in what capacity Vadra was being invited to the event.

"Has she (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) won even as a sarpanch in any village in the country or as MLA or as MLC? Does she have any (government) protocol in our state?" asked the BRS MLC while addressing reporters.