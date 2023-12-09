KCR elected BRS Legislature Party leader in Telangana

"The BRS Legislative Party, which met at Telangana Bhavan ahead of the ... Assembly session, unanimously elected former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as the leader of the BRSLP," the BRS said on 'X.'

Former Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy proposed Rao's name, which was supported by former ministers T Srinivas Yadav and Kadiyam Srihari, it said.