Homeindiatelangana

KCR family's 'corruption' talked about in Delhi too, alleges Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Claiming that when Gujarat and other states in the country could develop in nine to ten years, and India's prestige could go up in the world under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he asked why under KCR's leadership Telangana 'did not develop'.
Last Updated 16 October 2023, 10:55 IST

Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday alleged that power is being abused and corruption is growing rapidly under Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's regime, and that 'corruption' by KCR's family is being talked about not just in Telangana but even in Delhi.

Addressing a rally at Jammikunta in Huzurabad constituency of sitting BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, Singh asked why Telangana "could not achieve development" during the BRS regime though people of the state are skillful and industrious.

"In the 10 years, Telangana development is not only limited but it remained as private limited. Why there is interference of KCR's family (in government)? People have made you chief minister, not your family," he said.

Claiming that when Gujarat and other states in the country could develop in nine to ten years, and India's prestige could go up in the world under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he asked why under KCR's leadership Telangana 'did not develop'.

He also questioned KCR about the promise that three acres of land would be given to Dalits and Rs 10 lakh grant would be provided per family to Dalits, and asked how many beneficiaries have got the benefit.

The people of Telangana are being neglected, he charged. "Under KCR's regime, there is abuse of power and corruption is growing rapidly," Singh alleged.

Claiming that women are getting opportunities under the Modi regime, he said the Women's Reservation Bill passed recently in Parliament could come into force in 2029 or even by 2026.

(Published 16 October 2023, 10:55 IST)
