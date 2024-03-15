KCR goes beyond family politics? denies LS ticket to daughter MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad: In an intriguing development, BRS chief, K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter MLC K Kavitha failed to secure a ticket from the party to contest from Nizamabad Lok Sabha segment from which she contested twice in the last two general elections and won once.

KCR on Wednesday evening announced party nominees to fight from four Lok Sabha segments including Nizamabad. Notably, KCR picked former MLA Bajireddy Govardhan instead of Kavitha to fight from Nizamabad Lok Sabha.

Kavitha won from Nizamabad in 2014 polls over Congress candidate, Madhu Yashki Goud. However, she lost to BJP's Dharmapuri Arvind in 2019 polls. In the ensuing Lok Sabha polls too BJP renominated sitting MP Arvind to contest from Nizamabad. It may be worth mentioning here that Kavitha is embroiled in Delhi liquor scam controversy. She was also questioned by CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Though there were expectations that Kavitha would be fielded again from Nizamabad she was not given a ticket. In a keenly contested election in 2019, Kavitha lost to Arvind with a margin of around 70,000 votes. Noticeably, Kavitha won with a majority of around 1.67lakh votes against Congress candidate Madhu Yashki Goud in 2014 polls.

A political analyst who has been tracking Telangana police over two decades told Deccan Herald, “It feels as if KCR is trying to do some image makeover to BRS as the party is maligned as a family run with his son KTR, nephews, T Harish Rao, Santosh Kumar and daughter Kavitha at the helm. He wants to get rid of that family tag that had cost the party dearly in last year's assembly polls. Maybe as part of that exercise KCR might have denied tickets to his daughter. Also BJP's Arvind has emerged as a strong contender. Nowadays, whether its assembly or other places, those leaders other than KCR family are being given priority."