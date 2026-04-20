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KCR slams Congress over 'chaotic rule'; Jeevan Reddy joins BRS

KCR also hit back at Congress leaders who he alleged had publicly wished for his death.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 17:15 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 17:15 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsTelanganaK Chandrashekar RaoBRS

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