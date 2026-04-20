<p>Hyderabad:<em> </em>Former Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao launched a sharp attack on the Congress government on Sunday, accusing it of chaotic governance and repeated failures in delivering on its promises.</p><p>Addressing a public meeting in Jagitial, his first in nearly a year, KCR highlighted delays in Rythu Bharosa payments across three crop cycles and criticised the government for reducing Rythu Bandhu into mere installments. He recalled the turbulent years preceding Telangana's formation, evoking memories of the fear surrounding even the utterance of 'Telangana', the hunger strikes, and the disruptions on the floor of Parliament.</p>.'Experienced leaders essential for rebuilding Telangana’s growth trajectory': KTR invites Jeevan Reddy to join BRS.<p>KCR credited the decade of BRS rule with transformative achievements, citing lake restorations named after Kakatiya kings, the Rythu Bharosa and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes, and broad-based development that the public had witnessed firsthand. He raised alarm over present conditions, pointing to withering crops, power shortages, plummeting land prices, delayed urea supply, and growing opposition to pump set meters.</p><p>On the Musi riverfront project, KCR condemned the beautification drive as a real estate scam carried out at the cost of the poor, with thousands of homes demolished, in both Hyderabad and Nizamabad. Scrapping HYDRA works, he declared, would be his first action upon returning to power.</p><p>KCR also hit back at Congress leaders who he alleged had publicly wished for his death. "Even if they are reborn a thousand times, I will not die," he retorted, dismissing their remarks as hollow curses (mere cat spells) and vowing to serve until his last breath. He mocked the Congress government for announcing the second Rythu Bandhu installment only after his Jagitial rally, asking pointedly whether a third would require yet another public meeting to trigger.</p><p>Land values, he noted, had stood at Rs 2–3 crore per acre under BRS but were now unsellable, while farmers were left waiting for urea and relying on non-functional government apps.</p><p>In a significant political development at the rally, veteran Congress leader K Jeevan Reddy officially joined the BRS. A Congress member for over four decades, Jeevan Reddy had recently resigned from the party, citing repeated humiliation by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy despite his long years of seniority.</p><p>KCR welcomed him warmly, describing Jeevan Reddy as an inspiration to many in politics and announcing his appointment as BRS General Secretary. He spoke of their 40–45-year friendship and recalled past collaborations despite belonging to rival parties, including a time when Jeevan Reddy had sought a bridge project during KCR's tenure as Chief Minister.</p><p>Noting that surveys reflected Jeevan Reddy's influence well beyond his own constituency, KCR said the two would work like brothers, with Jeevan Reddy entrusted with full party responsibilities across the erstwhile Karimnagar district. He also indicated that a significant role awaited him should BRS return to power.</p>