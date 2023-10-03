KCR wanted to join NDA, was snubbed for corruption: PM Modi in poll-bound Telangana

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao wanted to join the NDA. However, the PM claimed that he had rejected KCR's proposal due to his corrupt deeds.
“Let me divulge a secret. After the GHMC polls in which BJP won 48 seats BRS needed numbers. KCR visited me after that and wanted to become part of the NDA. However, he wanted help in the GHMC. I outright rejected his offer due to his deeds. We are ready to sit in the opposition in Hyderabad. However, we will not betray the people of Telangana. Until then he used to welcome me at the airport whenever I visited Telangana. He used to shower a lot of love on me. After this episode, he stopped receiving me. Corrupt people can't sit with me. He can't even look into my eyes,” said Modi.
The GHMC polls were held in 2020 and BJP's numbers climbed from 2 to 48.
The prime minister's comments came during his rally in Nizamabad on Tuesday, his second visit to poll-bound Telangana in just three days.
He addressed a mammoth public meeting—'Indur Praja Garana'—in Nizamabad where he received a rousing reception, with BJP workers chanting of 'Modi Modi'. It was his first visit to Nizamabad after he announced on Sunday the formation of a national turmeric board that would benefit thousands of local turmeric farmers.
He also divulged that KCR wanted to pass on Telangana's leadership from himself to his son, industries minister K T Rama Rao . “I asked him how you can do this in democracy. Are you a raja and maharaja to do so,” said Modi.
He also said that both Congress and BRS has a secret pact behind the curtains. Modi said that KCR helped the Congress in Karnataka with the wealth amassed via corrupt means in Telangana. Now, Congress is returning the favour in Telangana to BRS, the PM claimed.
“Even today, Congress and BRS are betraying the people of Telangana. In many states, Congress made big promises, and now they are keeping conditions to fulfil those promises. The BRS made a false promise to give allowance to the unemployed youth. They both are the same," Modi said.
He also said that the people of Telangana have to be careful of the Congress party. “They are big guns, and they don't have to do anything with the country and society. The entire country has already rejected the congress. Once they are voted out of one state, they don't return to power. Therefore, they do everything to make a division in the votes, and the BRS has opened its coffers to support the Congress,” he added.
He also invoked the days of Operation Polo after which state of Hyderabad joined the Indian union.
“You may remember the Nizam's rule. The country got freedom however, Hyderabad and other regions were not free. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a Gujarati son, showed strength and ensured your freedom. Today, the second Gujarati son has come here for your prosperity, development and education,” he said.
Before the public meeting, Modi at another venue in Nizamabad laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 8,000 crore in important sectors like power, rail and health.