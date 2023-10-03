KCR wanted to join NDA, was snubbed for corruption: PM Modi in poll-bound Telangana

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao wanted to join the NDA. However, the PM claimed that he had rejected KCR's proposal due to his corrupt deeds.

“Let me divulge a secret. After the GHMC polls in which BJP won 48 seats BRS needed numbers. KCR visited me after that and wanted to become part of the NDA. However, he wanted help in the GHMC. I outright rejected his offer due to his deeds. We are ready to sit in the opposition in Hyderabad. However, we will not betray the people of Telangana. Until then he used to welcome me at the airport whenever I visited Telangana. He used to shower a lot of love on me. After this episode, he stopped receiving me. Corrupt people can't sit with me. He can't even look into my eyes,” said Modi.

The GHMC polls were held in 2020 and BJP's numbers climbed from 2 to 48.

The prime minister's comments came during his rally in Nizamabad on Tuesday, his second visit to poll-bound Telangana in just three days.

He addressed a mammoth public meeting—'Indur Praja Garana'—in Nizamabad where he received a rousing reception, with BJP workers chanting of 'Modi Modi'. It was his first visit to Nizamabad after he announced on Sunday the formation of a national turmeric board that would benefit thousands of local turmeric farmers.