'KTR behind Samantha Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya's divorce': Telangana minister stirs row; Nagarjuna fires back

“KTR asked to send Samantha in return for not demolishing the N-convention center. Nagarjuna forced Samantha to go to KTR. Samantha said no. That led to divorce," said Konda Surekha.

She added, “KTR is the reason behind Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce. Many heroines got married early because of him. He got addicted to drugs and went to rave parties. Blackmailed and troubled many."

Former minister T Harish Rao strongly condemned the comments of Surekha. “I condemn the derogatory statements made by Minister Surekha and demand an unconditional apology,” said Harish Rao.

Naga Chaitanya's father, popular Tollywood actor Nagarjuna, had asked Surekha to take back those comments.

“I strongly condemn the comments of the Minister, Konda Surekha. Don't use the lives of movie stars who stay away from politics to criticise your opponents. Please respect other people's privacy. As a woman in a responsible position, your comments and accusations against our family are completely irrelevant and false. I request you to withdraw your comments immediately,” said Nagarjuna in a post on X.