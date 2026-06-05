Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

KTR demands immediate probe in Rs 1600 crore Singareni coal scam, alleges Revanth- Kishan Reddy nexus

KTR said that ever since the Congress government assumed office in Telangana, Singareni has become synonymous with a series of scandals.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 15:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 June 2026, 15:41 IST
India NewsTelanganaBRSCoal scamG Kishan ReddyKT Rama RaoA Revanth Reddy

Follow us on :

Follow Us