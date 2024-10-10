Home
KTR files criminal defamation case against Konda Surekha for blaming him for actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s divorce

KTR, in his plea, emphasised that such actions cannot go unchecked, as they not only cause personal damage but also undermine reputation.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 14:00 IST

The BRS working president pointed out that her repeated, deliberate, and defamatory statements are not isolated incidents but part of a larger, orchestrated effort to damage his image and standing. He stressed that these actions must be viewed as criminal offenses under defamation laws and require appropriate legal consequences.

In his petition, KTR detailed how Konda Surekha’s remarks were made with conspiracy and malice, intending to harm his personal and professional reputation.

These defamatory statements, KTR argued, are not just political jibes but calculated efforts to degrade his image in the eyes of the public. By filing this case, KTR seeks to establish accountability for such misconduct and deter future malicious campaigns.

Published 10 October 2024, 14:00 IST
