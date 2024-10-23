KTR sends legal notice to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay over defamatory remarks

KTR argued that the allegations were made with malicious intent to tarnish his image. He challenged Bandi Sanjay to prove his claims about drug use, phone tapping, and secret meetings with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to escape legal issues.
KTR warned that without evidence, such defamatory remarks would lead to legal consequences. He emphasized that the widespread media and social media coverage of Bandi Sanjay's comments could mislead the public and damage his reputation.
He strongly denied the allegations of drug use and phone tapping, dismissing them as fabricated stories. KTR pointed out that as a responsible Union Minister, people might believe the allegations made by someone like Bandi Sanjay.
He accused Bandi Sanjay of making these allegations with the sole intention of tarnishing his image and advancing their party's political agenda.
KTR stated in the notice that he has been targeted deliberately despite serving as an MLA five times and as a state minister for nine years for Telangana's benefit. He mentioned that Bandi Sanjay had made similar comments against him in the past and expressed frustration over repeated attempts to defame him politically due to a lack of ability to confront him directly.
KTR demanded that Bandi Sanjay immediately retract his statements and issue a public apology for spreading false information. The legal notice warns that failure to apologize within a week would result in facing defamation lawsuits and criminal proceedings.
Published 23 October 2024, 12:56 IST