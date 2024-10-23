KTR sends legal notice to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay over defamatory remarks

KTR argued that the allegations were made with malicious intent to tarnish his image. He challenged Bandi Sanjay to prove his claims about drug use, phone tapping, and secret meetings with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to escape legal issues.

KTR warned that without evidence, such defamatory remarks would lead to legal consequences. He emphasized that the widespread media and social media coverage of Bandi Sanjay's comments could mislead the public and damage his reputation.

He strongly denied the allegations of drug use and phone tapping, dismissing them as fabricated stories. KTR pointed out that as a responsible Union Minister, people might believe the allegations made by someone like Bandi Sanjay.

He accused Bandi Sanjay of making these allegations with the sole intention of tarnishing his image and advancing their party's political agenda.