KTR slams Congress, says BRS has seen MLAs defections in past too

Hyderabad: Taking strong exception to BRS MLAs joining the ruling Congress in Telangana, BRS leader K T Rama Rao on Monday said his party had seen similar defections in the past when Congress was in power and that the grand old party had to eventually "bow down".

Responding to BRS MLA from Jagtial, Sanjay Kumar, switching loyalties to Congress on Sunday, Rao, who is working president of BRS, said the power of people is always stronger than the people in power.

"We have faced several defections of MLAs in the past in 2004-06 when Congress was in Government. Telangana responded strongly by stepping up the people’s agitation & eventually Congress had to bow its head. History shall repeat itself," Rao said on 'X'.