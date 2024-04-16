Lamborghini burnt by old car dealer over dispute with owner in Hyderabad

The main accused had called a friend of the owner and asked him to bring the car. The said friend of the car owner was known to the main accused.

When the car was brought to Mamidipalli Road on the city outskirts on April 13 evening, he, along with a few others, burnt it using petrol, claiming that the car owner owed him money, police said.

Based on a complaint by the person who took the car, a case under Section 435 IPC (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) was registered.

Full details would be known after investigation, police added.