Lithium GigaFactory, pumped storage projects to come up in Telangana

Hyderabad: It’s raining investments in the energy sector in Telangana. After scouting for suitable locations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states, homegrown company Godi India had finally chosen Telangana to set up Lithium GigaFactory with an investment of Rs 8,000 crore.

Representatives of Godi India and Telangana government signed MoU at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos. JSW energy and Adani Energy too pledged investments in pumped storage facilities in Telangana.

Godi India Pvt Ltd founder and CEO Mahesh Godi announced the setting up of a 12.5 GWh cell manufacturing, related technologies, R&D, and giga scale cell manufacturing facility in Telangana, over a period of five years.



The proposed project has employment generation potential of 6,000 in Phase 1. The project aims to have a 2.5 Gwh cell assembly line in Phase 1, with planned expansion to 10 Gwh in the second phase.

Setup in 2020, Godi has swiftly emerged as a key player in the energy storage domain. Godi India has developed Li-ion pouch and cylindrical prototype cells in its Li-ion pilot production line.

CM Revanth Reddy said that the proposed project is aligned with Telangana's vision of promoting adoption of EVs, and Godi India will be a key player in state's EV and energy storage ecosystem.



“There is a groundswell of positivity and confidence in the business propensity and growth of Telangana under leadership of CM Revanth Reddy,” said Mahesh Godi.

JSW Neo Energy, a subsidiary of JSW Energy, has announced setting up of a Pumped Storage Project in Telangana, with an investment of Rs 9,000 crore at Telangana Pavilion, in Davos.

Telangana and JSW Neo Energy signed an MoU. JSW chairman, Sajjan Jindal met Reddy on the sidelines of WEF and announced the plan for setting up the project.

The proposed project will have energy generation capacity of 1,500 MW.

Reddy assured JSW of all the necessary support and said that the proposed project is aligned with Telangana’s focus on promoting renewable energy.

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) will invest over Rs 5,000 crore to set up two pump storage projects (PSPs) – 850 MW at Koyabestagudem and 500 MW at Nacharam of Telangana.