Lok Sabha polls: Telangana to vote in single phase on May 13

The Lok Sabha elections in Telangana will be held in a single phase on May 13.

Telangana has 17 parliamentary constituencies and in the 2019 general elections Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) claimed victory in nine seats, followed by the BJP that won four seats.

With the election scheduled in the fourth phase, the Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj has said that over 60,000 police personnel besides 145 companies of Central Armed Police Forces will be deployed for the smooth conduct of Lok Sabha polls.

The CEO, in a media briefing, said Telangana has 3.30 crore voters including over 1.94 lakh electors above 85 years of age, and after the assembly polls in November last year, nearly 12.50 lakh new voters have been enrolled while 8.58 lakh names were deleted. The net addition of voters stands at four lakh.

About 1.80 lakh staff are required in polling stations and over 25,000 people will be deployed for other duties in addition to 40,000 Booth Level Officers and supervisors, he said.

As many as 57,000 ballot units, 44,500 control units, 48,000 VVPAT machines are required for the polls, he said and added that the FLC (first level check) was done for all the machines in the presence of political parties.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said last week. The first notification will be on March 20, and the first phase of the polls will kick off on April 19.

(With DHNS and PTI inputs)