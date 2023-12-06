Lok Sabha takes up bill for establishment of central tribal university in Telangana

'UNESCO gave heritage status to Visva-Bharati university and its vice-chancellor did not mention the name of (Nobel laureate) Rabindranath Tagore in the plaque. The plaque only has the name of vice-chancellor and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,' she said, adding 'nobody can become Rabindranath Tagore by keeping beard. You have disrespected Rabindranath Tagore and West Bengal'.