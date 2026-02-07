<p>Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday expressed confidence that “Lotus” would bloom in municipal and corporation elections in Telangana state.</p><p>Fadnavis addressed two public meetings at Sirpur Kagaznagar and a road show in Mancherial in connection with Urban Local Body elections slated on February 11. He said the NDA alliance recently secured a landslide victory in the Maharashtra municipal elections. Since Telangana is a neighboring state, the "Maharashtra wave" will ensure that the BJP wins Telangana municipal elections as well.</p>.Congress sowing seeds of division with 'appeasement' policies: Fadnavis.<p>Stating that the people were thinking of a “change” and saffron flag would be hoisted in Telangana state, he said.</p><p>He said statue of Charapati Shivaji Maharaj would be installed in Mancherial if BJP candidate wins mayor elections. Telangana state was one of three states which had surplus revenue before becoming a separate state. But after assuming power by TRS( BRS) and now Congress party , Telangana's treasury has become empty. Debts have mounted, and the state is struggling with a severe fund crunch, he alleged.</p><p>Fadnavis said Telangana was once a revenue-surplus state. However, the failure, negligence, and incompetence of BRS and Congress rulers have turned it into a mountain of debt. Leaders of both parties have filled their own pockets through corruption and anarchy, neglecting the welfare of the poor and farmers, he said.</p><p>Raising the issue of inter-state water sharing dispute, he said “water disputes with Maharashtra persisted for 25 years during the era of united Andhra Pradesh, we chose not to continue those conflicts after the formation of Telangana. We decided to provide water to Telangana without any conflict. The current irrigation progress in Telangana is a result of our cooperation. If a neighboring state benefits without harming others, we welcome it. We are happy to provide water to ensure justice for local farmers”.</p><p>On the Medigadda issue, Fadnavis explained that both Congress and BRS cheated farmers by promising compensation for lands submerged by the Medigadda project in Maharashtra. Despite of providing water, these two parties acted dishonestly—they are "partners in crime." Ultimately, the Maharashtra government had to step in and provide compensation to our farmers.</p><p>Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Centre is releasing funds directly for urban development through the smart cities and AMRUT schemes, focusing on roads and drainage systems. But money is not reaching needy people, he said and assured that if BJP wins the elections money would be directly sent to Mancherial directly which can reach the people.</p><p>The Maharashtra Chief Minister assured that with the support of the Central Government, a highway from Bellampalli to Gadchiroli will be constructed in the coming days.</p><p>He appealed people to support and vote for BJP in municipal and corporation elections for all round development in urban areas of Telangana state.</p>