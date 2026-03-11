<p>Hyderabad: Most hotels and small eateries in Hyderabad and across Telangana are facing an imminent closure as LPG stocks are dwindling without distributor resupplies. The crisis strikes hardest during Ramzan, when Iftar parties pack crowds.</p><p>Hoteliers are now urging the government to provide at least 50 per cent of normal supplies, pledging to cover the rest with electricity or wood stoves. Ramzan's signature Haleem delicacy, cooked on wood, remains unaffected.</p>.Govt invokes ESMA, asks refiners to boost LPG output.<p>“As of today, we haven't cut menu items or hiked prices. But we may have to from tomorrow or the next day as our LPG stocks run out. Haleem supplies continue since it's wood-cooked,” a supervisor at a Tolichowki restaurant chain told DH on Wednesday.</p><p>Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Shaikpet, Attapur, and nearby areas buzz vibrantly in the evenings during Ramzan. </p><p>“Once commercial LPG snaps off, all this vibrancy vanishes,” a Shaikpet kebab joint owner told DH.</p><p>Students and IT employees in PGs and hostels, fully dependent on local eateries, now face acute food insecurity. The IT Corridor Hostels Association has suspended tea and coffee temporarily. Some hostels halted chapati, dosa, puri, and other oil-intensive breakfasts. Curries and extras may follow based on scarcity, a PG owner told DH. For now, only rice and basic meals continue until gas improves.</p><p>The Telangana Hotels Association held an emergency meeting in Hyderabad. Owners voiced alarm, calling gas the industry's lifeblood amid depleting stocks and emerging shortages crippling businesses. They decried commercial supply halts as a major blow.</p><p>Association president K Venkat Reddy said they are weighing a statewide hotel bandh due to insufficient cooking gas. He pressed central and state governments to explore alternatives and aid swiftly. Without them, closures loom inevitable.</p><p>“If the government had warned of this shortage a week ahead, we would have prepared. No alerts came. Gas dealers' words prompted our meeting. If gas ends now, we will shutter doors,” said Venkat Reddy.</p>