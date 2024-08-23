Mahesh Goud frontrunner to be new Telangana Congress chief

New Delhi: Telangana Congress will get a new president very soon with MLC Mahesh Goud emerging as the frontrunner, as state leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on Friday held discussions with party top leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy held discussions with the leadership on the issue as a full-time president is needed for the state facing local body elections, including one for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation , later this year.

Reddy has been holding the post for the last three years and has continued to hold it even after he became Chief Minister in December last year.