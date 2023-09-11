Man beaten to death for asking for 'extra raita' in Hyderabad biriyani joint

A man in Hyderabad was allegedly beaten to death for asking for 'extra raita' at a famous biriyani joint in the city.
An argument broke out between the 36-year-old and the staff of the joint over the condiment served with biriyani, leading to the death of the customer, Times Now reported.
The incident took place at Meridian Restaurant in the Punjagutta area Sunday night.
Liyaqat, the deceased, had observed that the raita was missing when he received his biriyani order. However, his requests to the staff for extra raita were turned down, and persistence resulted in an altercation that escalated quickly.
Reportedly, the staff and owner took the customer inside a room, locking it, and proceeded to beat him up.
Visuals on social media show the aftermath of the incident with the police present on scene.
While the cops transported the injured man to a neighbouring hospital, he was pronounced dead. Police have opened a probe into the matter and are checking the restaurant's CCTV system besides reviewing nearby CCTV footage.
Reportedly, this is not the first incident involving the establishment. The publication said locals have claimed there have been numerous fights at the restaurant and the personnel are unpleasant to clients.