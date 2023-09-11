Man beaten to death for asking for 'extra raita' in Hyderabad biriyani joint

A man in Hyderabad was allegedly beaten to death for asking for 'extra raita' at a famous biriyani joint in the city.

An argument broke out between the 36-year-old and the staff of the joint over the condiment served with biriyani, leading to the death of the customer, Times Now reported.

The incident took place at Meridian Restaurant in the Punjagutta area Sunday night.

Liyaqat, the deceased, had observed that the raita was missing when he received his biriyani order. However, his requests to the staff for extra raita were turned down, and persistence resulted in an altercation that escalated quickly.