Man, son accused of raping seven-year-old neighbour in Hyderabad

Last Updated 11 August 2023, 17:56 IST

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man and his son at their house in Kompally area here, police said on Friday.

The father, 44 and son, 19, who are neighbours of the girl, lured her into their house on Thursday on the pretext of showing some video on a mobile phone and allegedly raped her one after another, a senior police official said.

The girl's family had recently shifted to Kompally.

A case was registered at Petbasheerabad police station based on the complaint of the girl's mother, police said.

Asked if the accused were arrested, the official said the matter is under investigation.

(Published 11 August 2023, 17:56 IST)
India NewsHyderabadCrimeTelangana

