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Man with pending LOC slips past immigration authorities at Hyderabad airport, flies to Mumbai

Meanwhile, the airport police received preliminary information that the man's lawyer approached Gujarat Police regarding the LOC.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 09:09 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 09:09 IST
India NewsHyderabadGujaratCrimeTelanganaimmigration

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