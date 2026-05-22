Man with pending LOC slips past immigration authorities at Hyderabad airport, flies to Mumbai

<p>Hyderabad: A man from Gujarat, against whom a Look Out Circular (LOC) was pending, managed to evade immigration authorities at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here and flew to Mumbai, police said on Friday.</p>.<p>Dhaval, who arrived at the airport two days ago with his wife and daughter to travel abroad, was intercepted by immigration authorities because of the LOC issued against him by the Gujarat Police.</p>.UK citizen held at Bengaluru airport after Sri Lankan national travels to London using his boarding pass.<p>The immigration personnel asked him to wait on humanitarian grounds as he cited a health issue involving his daughter.</p>.<p>However, he managed to slip away and boarded a flight to Mumbai and subsequently travelled to Gujarat.</p>.<p>The immigration authorities complained to the police about his escape and a case was registered.</p>.Mysuru airport expands regional connectivity with daily flights to Hyderabad.<p>Police said efforts are underway to apprehend him in the case. A notice was issued to his wife to appear for questioning.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the airport police received preliminary information that the man's lawyer approached Gujarat Police regarding the LOC.</p>