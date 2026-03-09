Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Maoist 'godfather' Ganapathy keeps security forces guessing on surrender & whereabouts

Ganapathy tops wanted lists for his hand in many attacks and ranks among India's most influential Maoist figures.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 15:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 15:38 IST
TelanganaMaoistNaxalA Revanth Reddy

Follow us on :

Follow Us