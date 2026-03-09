Maoist 'godfather' Ganapathy keeps security forces guessing on surrender & whereabouts

<p>Hyderabad: Whether Telangana DGP B Shivadhaar Reddy or Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy speaks on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/130-maoists-surrender-before-telangana-cm-revanth-reddy-in-hyderabad-3923223">Maoist </a>activities, one name keeps surfacing. Both have repeatedly openly urged Muppala Lakshman Rao, a veteran Naxal leader known as Ganapathy to surrender. Though the 75- or 76-year-old reportedly "retired" from the movement years ago due to age and health issues, and is resting in some urban safe house, his influence lingers at the highest levels of both security forces and Naxal ranks.</p><p>So, what makes Ganapathy so pivotal? Shivadhaar Reddy recently noted intelligence placing him not in the jungles, but in an urban hideout. Efforts continue to bring him into the mainstream.</p><p>Born in Sarangapur of old Karimnagar in Telangana, Ganapathy tops security wanted lists for his hand in many attacks and ranks among India's most influential Maoist figures. It is understood that he had almost 50 cases pending against him in many states across India. </p><p>He spent nearly four decades underground, shaping the insurgency's ideology and strategy. Embracing Naxalite thought in the 1970s, he climbed the ranks to become general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) after the 2004 merger of major factions. He held the role until 2018, stepping down for health reasons but staying tied to the leadership and its core framework.</p><p>More than a guerrilla commander, Ganapathy architected the modern Maoist movement, transforming scattered regional groups into a unified, pan-Indian threat.</p><p>His signature achievement was the 2004 merger, uniting the People's War Group (PWG) in the south with the Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCCI) in the north. He saw that state police could crush local outfits, but a national CPI (Maoist) would strain federal resources. Under his guidance, the "Compact Revolutionary Zone" emerged, a vision for a continuous influence belt from Nepal to Andhra Pradesh, noted a top anti-Naxal operations source.</p><p>In Maoist circles, Ganapathy is the "Ideologue-in-Chief." He pushed the "Mass Line" theory, rooting armed struggle in tribal and rural grievances rather than mere hit-and-run raids. Unlike successor Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju, a tactical IED and formations expert, Ganapathy shaped the 'Party Program,' bridging Charu Majumdar's old revolutionary ideals with 21st-century realities, the source explained.</p>.CPI (Maoist) in tatters without leadership or direction, says Telangana DGP Shivadhar Reddy.<p>In the mid-2000s, Ganapathy penned key documents like the Urban Perspective Plan, directing cadres to infiltrate urban labor unions and student groups. This built "sleeper cells" and logistics in cities such as Pune, Delhi, and Hyderabad to sustain forest guerrilla operations.</p><p>Health woes like severe asthma and diabetes hit him hard post-2018, echoing the movement's decline. Operation Kagar's March 31, 2026, deadline has driven leaders from Abujmarh into neighboring states. </p><p>“If he surrenders before the Union Home Minister, it will be the most significant psychological victory for the Indian state in the 50 year history of the insurgency. It signals that even the "Godfather" of the movement sees no viable future in the armed struggle. Ganapathy’s surrender would effectively mark the end of the first-generation leadership. Most of his contemporaries Kishanji, Azad, Akkiraju Haragopal are either dead or in custody. His move to join the mainstream is likely a calculated effort to secure medical care and safety for his remaining years, while providing the government with a trophy surrender to declare the success of its 2026 deadline,” added the source.</p>