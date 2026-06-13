Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination rejection exposes fissures in Telangana Congress

<p>Hyderabad: The rejection of Congress Telangana incharge Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination has laid bare deep fissures within the party in the state, with suspicion mounting that it was an insider job. </p><p>It has emerged that Congress leaders themselves may have leaked information to the BJP about a complaint filed against Meenakshi Natarajan in a local Telangana court that the BJP then used to its advantage in Madhya Pradesh.</p><p>On June 4, Natarajan's candidature was formally announced by the party's central leadership for a Rajya Sabha seat from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a>. Just two days later, on June 6, the woman complainant said that an individual approached her near the court premises, introducing himself as the personal assistant of a senior Telangana Congress leader, and sought details about the complaint in which Meenakshi Natarajan was named.</p>.Nampally court returns complaint filed against Meenakshi Natarajan.<p>BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh subsequently filed an objection to her candidature with the Returning Officer, alleging that she had failed to fully disclose a case against her in the affidavit submitted with her nomination papers. </p><p>The Returning Officer upheld the objection, ruling that Meenakshi had submitted an incomplete affidavit by omitting the pending Telangana court complaint from Form 26, and rejected her nomination accordingly.</p><p>Interestingly the BJP had fielded Tarun Chugh its own Telangana incharge in the same Madhya Pradesh contest, effectively turning the election into a direct clash between the Telangana incharges of the two national parties. In the end, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> lost on what were on technical grounds.</p><p>"How would BJP leaders in faraway Madhya Pradesh know about a private complaint one in which Meenakshi Natarajan was only a respondent, not an accused? Our understanding is that someone from within our party leaked the information to local BJP leaders, both about the court case in Telangana and the fact that it had not been mentioned in her nomination papers. Ultimately, it was a huge embarrassment for the party," a Telangana Congress leader told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>Notably, the Narayanpet MLA who is also named in the complaint is related to BJP's Mahbubnagar MP, DK Aruna.</p><p>The case has its roots in a police complaint filed in 2022 by a former municipal corporator who had joined Congress from the TDP. She alleged that Congress leader Kumbham Shiva Kumar Reddy had physically molested her, threatened her life, and subjected her to humiliation and defamation on caste grounds. The complainant belongs to a Backward Class community, while Shiva Kumar Reddy belongs to the Reddy caste.</p><p>After her complaints allegedly went unaddressed by the party, she approached the 4th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Hyderabad in May 2025, filing a protest petition that names seven Congress leaders as respondents among them Meenakshi Natarajan and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana</a> Pradesh Congress Committee president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud and Narayanpet MLA.</p>.Supreme Court dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan’s plea against rejection of Rajya Sabha nomination.<p>When the matter came before the court, Meenakshi Natarajan filed a detailed response on October 24, 2025, denying any wrongdoing and contending that she had been improperly drawn into a dispute in which she played no direct role.</p><p>Congress subsequently denied Shiva Kumar Reddy a party ticket for the Narayanpet constituency. The seat was eventually won by Chittem Parika Reddy, a niece of DK Aruna, who is now a first-time MLA. Meenakshi Natarajan was appointed AICC incharge of Telangana in February last year.</p>