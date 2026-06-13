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Homeindiatelangana

Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination rejection exposes fissures in Telangana Congress

It has emerged that Congress leaders themselves may have leaked information to the BJP about a complaint filed against Meenakshi Natarajan that the BJP then used to its advantage in Madhya Pradesh.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 06:25 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 06:25 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRajya SabhaTelanganaTelangana Congress

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