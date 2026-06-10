Meenakshi Natarajan's RS nomination rejection has roots to an old case

<p>Hyderabad: Telangana Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination from Madhya Pradesh was rejected on Tuesday after she failed to disclose a pending court case against her in Telangana opening a fresh flashpoint between the BJP and Congress.</p><p><br>The case has its roots in a police complaint filed in 2022 by a former municipal corporator who had joined Congress from the TDP. She alleged that Congress leader Kumbham Shiva Kumar Reddy physically molested her, threatened her life, and subjected her to humiliation and defamation on caste grounds, she belongs to a Backward Class community, while Shiva Kumar Reddy belongs to the Reddy caste.</p>.Rajya Sabha polls | Telangana Congress provided documents against Meenakshi Natarajan, claims Kailash Vijayvargiya.<p>Two FIRs were registered. The first, at Hyderabad's Punjagutta police station in May 2022, was filed under sections pertaining to rape and criminal intimidation. The second, at Bengaluru's Cubbon Park police station in June 2023, carried the same charges and additionally included Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code as well as Section 34, covering acts committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention.</p><p>Alleging that her complaints had gone unaddressed by the party, the complainant approached the 4th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's court in Hyderabad in May 2025, filing a protest petition that names seven Congress leaders as respondents. These include Meenakshi Natarajan and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, among others.</p><p>While the sexual assault allegations are directed squarely at Shiva Kumar Reddy, Meenakshi and the other named leaders are accused of failing to act on the complainant's grievances despite being informed of them. The complainant has specifically alleged that Meenakshi told her that action had been taken against Shiva Kumar Reddy and that he had been suspended from the party but that no suspension order was ever shared with her despite repeated requests. Shiva Kumar Reddy was subsequently removed as District Congress Committee president of Narayanpet.</p>