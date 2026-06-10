Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Meenakshi Natarajan's RS nomination rejection has roots to an old case

The case has its roots in a police complaint filed in 2022 by a former municipal corporator who had joined Congress from the TDP.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 14:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 June 2026, 14:38 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsRajya SabhaTelanganaRajya Sabha Elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us