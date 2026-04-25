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MGNREGA employment in Telangana hits 5-year low: Report flags shrinking workforce

Quarter 1 saw a drastic 48.8 per cent drop which then continued in Quarter 2 with 27.9 per cent and Quarter 3 with 20.4 per cent drop.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 12:17 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 12:17 IST
India NewsTelanganaMGNREGA

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