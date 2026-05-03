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Middle-aged man dragged on bonnet for 2 km in Telangana's Meerpet; case registered

According to police, the man and his son were travelling on a two-wheeler driven by the son, while a car was also moving in the same direction.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 08:50 IST
India NewsCrimeTelangana

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