<p>Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Moinabad farmhouse drugs case is examining whether the gathering was a casual evening party or a high-profile real estate settlement meeting, alongside how the narcotic substances were obtained.</p><p>The presence of Delhi-based realtor Namith Sharma who allegedly opened fire on police, a Bengaluru advocate named Kaushik Ravi, other local businessmen, and BRS former MLA P Rohith Reddy has prompted the SIT to explore additional motives. Rohith Reddy remains a controversial figure in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/bjp-targets-telangana-cm-over-iftar-party-says-hazrat-reddy-appeasing-muslims-3933702">Telangana </a>politics, while others are said to have invested heavily in Dubai real estate as proxies.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigations show Namith Sharma leads a lavish lifestyle, including private jet travel. Notably, the same Moinabad farmhouse hosted a sting operation by the then-BRS government in the alleged BRS MLAs poaching case, linked to BJP top brass.</p><p>“As of now, we understand it was a casual weekend party. But we are digging if there was any other motive, as one accused fired at least three times. Also, all attendees come from different backgrounds,” said a senior SIT police official.</p><p>The government has ordered a nine-member SIT, supervised by Future City Commissioner D Sudhir Babu, to complete the probe in three months and file a chargesheet.</p>.Andhra Pradesh MP embarrasses TDP after being tested for consuming drugs in rave party.<p>The SIT recommended revoking Pilot Rohith Reddy's brother Ritesh Reddy's gun license after he and realtor Namith Sharma allegedly fired licensed revolver at police during the raid.</p><p>On March 14 night, Telangana EAGLE and Moinabad police raided the farmhouse in Aziznagar, Moinabad mandal, Ranga Reddy district belonging to Rohith Reddy. Reddy emerged as the main accused in the drugs and alcohol party.</p><p>Police found Rohith Reddy had been planning weekend parties at his farmhouse for days. His friend, Bengaluru advocate Kaushik Ravi, allegedly bought cocaine for Rs 15,000 from someone during a Shimla business trip and shared the plan with Rohit Reddy.</p><p>Along with Rohith Reddy and Eluru TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar Yadav, totalling 11, including a woman doctor, were at the farmhouse when police raided.</p><p>While police have questioned those who attended the party, Eluru TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar skipped questioning, citing Parliament sessions, but informed police he would appear after April 4 or send his lawyer if needed.</p>