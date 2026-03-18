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Moinabad drugs case: SIT probes former BRS MLA Rohith Reddy’s farmhouse party motive

Rohith Reddy remains a controversial figure in Telangana politics, while others are said to have invested heavily in Dubai real estate as proxies.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 14:16 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 14:16 IST
India NewsTelanganaBRSTelangana News

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