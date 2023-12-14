Mounting debt 'guarantees' tough times ahead for Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Defying all odds, A Revanth Reddy became the chief minister of the youngest state in the country. But, the new CM has his task cut out considering the almost empty coffers and the challenge of fulfilling the six poll guarantees that the party made in the run-up to the assembly elections.
The state has an overall debt of Rs 3.14 lakh crore, and preliminary estimates suggest an additional Rs 70,000 crore is needed to implement the six promises.
The Mahalakshmi Scheme promises a monthly allowance of Rs 2,500 to women, subsidised gas cylinders at Rs 500 and free travel in buses across the state will cost the exchequer around Rs 18,000 crore per annum.
The Rythu Bharosa guarantee that assured Rs 15,000 per acre per annum to farmers and Rs 12,000 to tenant farmers and a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for paddy will entail an annual expenditure of Rs 30,000 crore and Gruha Jyothi scheme that promises free electricity up to 200 units to BPL families will cost Rs 7,000 crore. Cheyutha which pledges Rs 4,000 per month of social security pensions entails an estimated expenditure of Rs 16,000 crore.
"According to the budget estimates of 2022-23, the revenue expenditure stands at Rs 1.72 lakh crore per annum, which is almost equal to the annual income to the government. To meet the expenditure to implement these schemes, the government will be forced to borrow as it is extremely difficult to generate additional revenues to meet these expenses. No doubt, welfare is needed but not at the cost of future generations,” pointed out former bureaucrat and Lok Satta founder Jayaprakash Narayan.
According to the latest RBI report on state finances, Telangana's overall debt through budgetary borrowings at the end of March 2022, stands at Rs 3,14, 852.9 crore. The off-budget borrowings by the government standing guarantee in the last nine and half years through several state-owned corporations is pegged at Rs 1,35282.5 crore.
When asked about the additional expenditure needed to implement the new schemes, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu said the government would look at new avenues.
BRS working president K T Rama Rao took a dig at the government and said, "The real game starts now. Let's see how the government will run now. Congress fooled people by making these promises. Do you calculate and then announce guarantees or make promises and then do the math? What happened to Rahul Gandhi's promise to waive Rs 2 lakh farm loans within two days of coming to power?,” asked KTR.