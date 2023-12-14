Mounting debt 'guarantees' tough times ahead for Revanth Reddy

"According to the budget estimates of 2022-23, the revenue expenditure stands at Rs 1.72 lakh crore per annum, which is almost equal to the annual income to the government. To meet the expenditure to implement these schemes, the government will be forced to borrow as it is extremely difficult to generate additional revenues to meet these expenses. No doubt, welfare is needed but not at the cost of future generations,” pointed out former bureaucrat and Lok Satta founder Jayaprakash Narayan.