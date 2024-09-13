Mumbai woman held for sending youth to Cambodia for cybercriminal activities

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), sleuths arrested Priyanka Shivkumar Siddu, a resident of Chembur, Mumbai, for her involvement in sending victims to Cambodia to engage in cybercriminal activities.

Priyanka, 30, previously worked at a licensed overseas job processing agency named Maxwell, which was closed due to the health issues of its MD. Gaining experience there, she later started her own agency without a proper license. Since she lacked legal authorisation, she misled job seekers by offering visit visas with the promise that they would be converted to job visas later.

Priyanka developed a connection with one Narayana, who also operated a similar agency in Mumbai. Narayana travelled to Cambodia and informed Priyanka about data entry job opportunities there, introducing her to Jithender Shah alias Amer Khan, the director of a Chinese-owned company named Zhan Zei.