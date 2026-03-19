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My fight would be with 'Daddy, Modi, Chinna Modi', says K Kavitha

She said she is studying the Gandhian philosophy of 'Sarvodaya' (meaning progress of all) to firm up her party's agenda.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 15:43 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 15:43 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiTelanganaK KavithaK Chandrasekhar RaoA Revanth Reddy

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