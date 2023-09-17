'Naatu Naatu' fever in WWE ring, wrestlers groove to the popular track

Now, the Naatu Naatu fever has reached the WWE ring too! It was quite a scene to watch the mega event of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad turn into something fun last week.

Keeping the intense and strained WWE atmosphere aside, star wrestlers Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens were seen dancing to Naatu Naatu in a playful spirit.