'Naatu Naatu' fever in WWE ring, wrestlers groove to the popular track

Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR has hooked the world with its popular dance step and beats. From all across the country, people have shown their fair share of interest in dancing to this musical number.
Now, the Naatu Naatu fever has reached the WWE ring too! It was quite a scene to watch the mega event of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad turn into something fun last week.
Keeping the intense and strained WWE atmosphere aside, star wrestlers Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens were seen dancing to Naatu Naatu in a playful spirit.
The post sharing the dance video on Instagram has crossed 6 million views and and more are adding up.
The audience was left in a state of awe and praised their performance after witnessing the excitement in the ring.
The post had a flurry of comments where some took it in a light manner and were happy to see something different happening in a WWE ring. However, some netizens believed that the act was unnecessary as it countered the fierce atmosphere of a classic WWE match.
A user of Instagram commented, "WWE then: blood, chains, chairs on head, burying alive, awesome scripts, realistic selling, etc. WWE now: Naatu Naatu."
"I understand it's wrestling entertainment but seriously they don't have to go that far," said another.
The WWE Super Spectacle was hosted at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli in Hyderabad, making it the first ever live WWE event in the city. WWE is a globally watched sports entertainment show which returned to India for the first time after 2017.
The event had notable wrestlers including the WWE tag team champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.