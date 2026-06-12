Nampally court returns complaint filed against Meenakshi Natarajan

<p>Hyderabad: A local court in Hyderabad on Friday returned a complaint filed against Telangana AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and several others by a 47-year-old woman. </p><p>It was the very complaint whose non-disclosure had led to the rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination papers in Madhya Pradesh.</p>.Supreme Court dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan’s plea against rejection of Rajya Sabha nomination.<p>The IV Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Nampally, returned the petition on jurisdictional grounds, noting that four of the respondents are former or current public representatives, and advised the petitioner to approach a court with appropriate jurisdiction. The decision came after the court heard submissions from the respondents' advocates and reviewed the petition.</p><p>Senior advocate Jandhyala Ravi Shankar, who appeared on behalf of the Congress leaders, explained that the second through fifth respondents including a General Secretary hold or have held positions as MLC, sitting MLA, minister, or former MP. "The court has no jurisdiction to issue summons before taking cognisance. Without looking into those aspects, summons were issued to us," he said. "The court accepted my contention and asked us to substantiate it. We then filed a memo, and immediately after taking cognisance of it, the court returned the petition and held that it has no jurisdiction to entertain this petition at all," he said.</p><p>Speaking to reporters after the hearing, complainant Akula Srilatha said she had filed a case against Congress leader Kumbham Shivakumar Reddy in 2022 for harassment, which remains under trial. "They say it is a fake case. My case was closed citing lack of evidence all because of political pressure," she alleged. She added that she had repeatedly approached the party's high command seeking Reddy's suspension, but received no response. When she met Meenakshi Natarajan, she was told he had already been suspended. "I then questioned her that if he is already suspended, how is he appearing on the official stage? They are damaging my case. Around 50 people, advocates and Congress workers have been deployed to sabotage it," she claimed.</p><p>She further alleged that she had been followed by unidentified individuals and feared that an attempt was being made to abduct her.</p><p>The case traces its origins to a police complaint filed in 2022 by Srilatha, a former municipal corporator. She alleged that Kumbham Shiva Kumar Reddy had physically molested her, threatened her life, and subjected her to humiliation and defamation on caste grounds. The complainant belongs to a Backward Class community, while Reddy is from the Reddy caste.</p><p>When her complaints reportedly went unaddressed by the party, she approached the 4th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Hyderabad in May 2025, filing a protest petition that named seven Congress leaders as respondents among them Meenakshi Natarajan, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, and the Narayanpet MLA.</p><p>In response, Meenakshi Natarajan filed a detailed reply on October 24, 2025, denying any wrongdoing and contending that she had been improperly drawn into a dispute in which she played no direct role.</p>