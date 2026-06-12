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Nampally court returns complaint filed against Meenakshi Natarajan

It was the very complaint whose non-disclosure had led to the rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination papers in Madhya Pradesh.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 14:58 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 14:58 IST
India NewsCongressRajya SabhaTelangana

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