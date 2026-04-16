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Nearly 12 lakh opt for 'No Caste' in Telangana's SEEEPC survey

Their household is generally middle to upper-middle income, residing in pucca housing, with limited reliance on public welfare.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 14:35 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 14:35 IST
India NewsTelanganaCaste

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