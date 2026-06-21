NEET-UG 2026 re-exam | Student caught for malpractice in Hyderabad

<p>Hyderabad: A 18-year-old candidate appearing for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET</a> re-exam here on Sunday was apprehended after he was allegedly caught for malpractice, police said.</p>.<p>The accused had allegedly conspired to cheat and was caught red-handed inside the washroom actively searching for answers on his mobile phone.</p>.<p>The student, a resident of Achampet, came to the Zilla Parishad High School in Ragannaguda, under the Adibatla police station limits, around 7 am and placed a mobile phone in the washroom ventilator, a release from Hyderabad Police said.</p>.<p>He managed to access the washroom ventilator as it was adjoining a school compound wall.</p>.NEET-UG re-test: Brief tension outside Ahmedabad centre over hijab, sacred thread.<p>At 11 am, he entered the washroom and concealed the phone in a zip-lock cover before hiding it in a flush tank, police said.</p>.<p>"Although police security teams had thoroughly inspected the premises twice, once at 6 am and again at 11 am, and conducted strict frisking of all candidates at the entrance, the phone hidden inside the flush tank remained undetected during initial checks," police said.</p>.<p>During the examination, the accused complained of stomach pain and requested to use the restroom.</p>.<p>The washroom, which serves as the only common facility for the entire centre, is situated far away from the school building, police said.</p>.<p>After the invigilator found that the student had spent an unusually long time, he sent a few staff members to check.</p>.<p>Police said the accused was caught red-handed inside the washroom, actively searching for answers on his mobile phone. Upon being alerted, a police team seized the mobile phone used in the crime.</p>.NEET candidate arrested in Varanasi as SIM card, old question paper found in undergarments.<p>A thorough inspection of the device revealed that he was using Google to search for answers, with no other active applications of concern besides Instagram, police further said.</p>.<p>The accused confessed to the act during interrogation and is currently in police custody.</p>.<p>Following a complaint by the school administration, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of BNS and Public Examinations ( Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, police added. </p>