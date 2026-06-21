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NEET-UG 2026 re-exam | Student caught for malpractice in Hyderabad

The accused had allegedly conspired to cheat and was caught red-handed inside the washroom actively searching for answers on his mobile phone.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 20:36 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 20:36 IST
India NewsHyderabadTelanganaNEET

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