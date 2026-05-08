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Nepali gang chokes Ex-IPS officer's wife to death in Hyderabad, runs away with valuables

According to the police, victim's husband was out of the city when the incident took place.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 09:26 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 09:26 IST
India NewsHyderabadCrimemurderrobberyDeathIPSIPS officerKilled

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