<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ips-officer">Former IPS officer</a> Vinay Ranjan Ray's wife was allegedly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/death">choked to death</a> by a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nepali">Nepali</a> gang with the help of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/domestic-help">domestic help</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a> in the early morning on Friday.</p>.<p>According to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police">police</a>, Ray was out of the city, and their children were in the upper floors of the house when the incident took place. </p>.<p>The accused allegedly killed her, and ran away with the valuables from the couple's house. The stolen items are being ascertained, police said.</p>.Hyderabad: Man arrested for killing woman, burying body under kitchen floor in rented house.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/police-commissioner">Hyderabad police commissioner</a>, along with several senior police officials visited the crime scene. Further investigation is underway.</p> <p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>