NHRC notice to Telangana govt, DGP over 'suicide' of engineering student

Reportedly, the victim had joined the college just three months ago and was commuting daily by the college bus from her residence in Kukatpally, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement. "The NHRC has taken 'suo motu cognisance of a media report that an engineering girl student died by suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of her college in Rangareddy district, Telangana on January 5," it said.