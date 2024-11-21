Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

NHRC takes cognizance of complaint by Lagacherla farmers alleging harassment

Most of the victims of the alleged atrocities claim to be from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Communities.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 15:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2024, 15:34 IST
India NewsTelanganafarmersNHRC

Follow us on :

Follow Us