NHRC takes cognizance of complaint by Lagacherla farmers alleging harassment

<p>Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognizance of a complaint from the residents of Lagacherla village of Vikarabad district in Telangana, alleging police harassment, physical abuse, and false criminal charges.</p><p>These actions allegedly occurred after the villagers protested the state's land acquisition for a proposed "Pharma Village" without following proper procedures.</p><p>Most of the victims of the alleged atrocities claim to be from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Communities.</p><p>The complaint has been submitted by at least 12 victims who visited the Commission praying for its intervention to save them from starvation in the matter.</p><p>The District Collector Prateek Jain on November 11 accompanied by other officials arrived at the Lagacherla village to announce the land acquisition for the proposed Pharma project.</p><p>Protesting the government's move, a few villagers also attacked the collector and other government officials. The same evening hundreds of police personnel allegedly accompanied by some local goons raided the village and assaulted the protesting villagers.</p><p>The internet services and the electricity supply were also allegedly shut down to ensure no communication could be made with anyone. The Commission has observed that the contents of the complaint, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights, which is indeed a matter of concern.</p><p>Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Telangana calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.</p><p>The report is expected to include the status of the FIRs, persons in judicial custody and the villagers who, out of fear, are allegedly hiding in the forest areas without basic amenities.</p><p>The Commission would also like to know whether any medical examination of the victim women was done and medical care provided to the injured villagers.</p><p>Further, looking into the gravity of the allegations, the Commission has also considered it necessary to immediately send a joint team of its Law and Investigation officers for on-the-spot enquiry into the matter and submit a report within one week.</p>