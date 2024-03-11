NIA files charge sheet in Hyderabad court against arrested Maoist leader

According to the agency spokesperson, "The accused had actively recruited and radicalised other individuals to join the CPI(Maoist) in a systematic process and manner to carry acts related to terror and violence, in conspiracy with other Maoist cadres."

"He had also raised funds for furthering the activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation, including procurement of arms and ammunition. NIA had found that Sanjoy had been involved in organising terror camps in the Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee of the CPI (Maoist) as part of the conspiracy," the spokesperson said.