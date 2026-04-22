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No action against KCR, others based on panel report on Kaleshwaram project: Telangana High Court

A division bench said the constitution of the Commission is neither arbitrary, illegal nor ultra vires of the Constitution.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 07:08 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 07:08 IST
India NewsK Chandrasekhar RaoTelangana High CourtKaleshwaram Project

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