No entry for KCR family in Congress, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy amid BRS infighting

Reddy's statement comes against the backdrop of a deepening strife in the KCR family that has spilled over into the political arena, triggering unrest in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) which was ousted from power in the state in December 2023 after a 10-year rule.