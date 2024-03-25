'No gifts; vote for Modi': Groom's father makes unusual request in wedding card: Report

In a rather unconventional request, the father of a bridegroom from Telangana's Sangareddy district has included a unique message in the wedding invitation card.

Alongside the customary details such as the venue and timings, the card carries a special appeal: "A vote for Narendra Modi will be the best gift you can give," The Times of India reported on Monday.

The father earnestly encouraged the guests to support BJP's Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, believing it to be the most meaningful gesture they can offer. The wedding is slated for April 4th, Thursday, starting at 10 am, as indicated in the invitation.