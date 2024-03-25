'No gifts; vote for Modi': Groom's father makes unusual request in wedding card: Report

In a rather unconventional request, the father of a bridegroom from Telangana's Sangareddy district has included a unique message in the wedding invitation card.
Alongside the customary details such as the venue and timings, the card carries a special appeal: "A vote for Narendra Modi will be the best gift you can give," The Times of India reported on Monday.
The father earnestly encouraged the guests to support BJP's Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, believing it to be the most meaningful gesture they can offer. The wedding is slated for April 4th, Thursday, starting at 10 am, as indicated in the invitation.
As the Lok Sabha polls draw near, Nandikanti Narsimlu and his wife Nandikanti Nirmala made the unique request for their son Sai Kumar's wedding with Mahima Rani, the publication reported.
According to the report, Narsimlu, a wooden materials supplier from Arutla village, explained that although he has two married daughters, the idea of including this request in the wedding invitation came about for their son's wedding. "My family found the idea good and asked me to go ahead," the publication quoted him as saying.
The request, urging guests to support Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, was printed out of admiration for the Prime Minister.
The Lok Sabha elections in the state are scheduled to be held in a single phase on May 13.
Prior to the 2019 elections, a man from Uttarakhand took a similar approach by including an appeal to guests to vote for PM Modi in his wedding invitation. However, this action resulted in a notice from the Election Commission citing a potential violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The message on that invitation read, "Do not bring gifts, but in the national interest, vote for Modi in the April 11 elections before coming to bless the bride and groom."
