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'No one is responsible': Day before NEET re-test, Hyderabad student dies by suicide

Sana had scored over 90% in her intermediate exam and had been focused on securing admission to a medical college, according to the police.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 07:19 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 07:19 IST
India NewsEducationHyderabadNEETPaper LeakStudent suicide

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