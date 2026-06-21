'No one is responsible': Day before NEET re-test, Hyderabad student dies by suicide

<p>A 19-year-old <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/neet">NEET aspirant</a>, Sheikh Sana, allegedly <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suicide">died by suicide</a> in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a> on Saturday, a day before she was scheduled to appear for the NEET re-examination, the police have said.</p>.<p>Sana was found dead in her room at an apartment in Miyapur. The police, during investigation, found a handwritten note in which she reportedly wrote, "No one is responsible for my death. I am taking my life."</p>.<p>The police said Sana's parents are employed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kuwait">Kuwait</a>, while she lived in Hyderabad with her two younger siblings. The children were being looked after by their maternal aunt, who resides nearby.</p>.<p>"Their aunt (mother's sister), who lives close by, would take care of the children," Miyapur police inspector P Shiva Prasad said.</p>.<p>According to preliminary investigation, the siblings had breakfast together on Saturday morning after ordering food through an online delivery platform. Sana later went to her room to study and locked the door.</p>.<p>Her younger siblings, students of classes 10 and 6, later told police that they tried calling her for lunch in the afternoon, but she did not respond.</p>.NEET UG re-test: Nagpur student gets Abu Dhabi centre in NTA mix-up.<p>"In the afternoon, the siblings knocked on Sana's door to call her for lunch. She did not open," Prasad said.</p>.<p>The police suspect that the teenager died around 1.30 pm. Authorities were informed about the incident later in the evening.</p>.<p>The NEET re-test, which Sana was scheduled to take on Sunday, was ordered after the original examination conducted on May 3 was cancelled amid allegations of a question paper leak.</p>.<p>While the exact circumstances surrounding her death are under investigation, the police believe academic pressure may have played a role.</p>.<p>"She has been preparing for NEET for a year. We think that the academic pressure brought a lot of mental trouble for the young woman," the police inspector said.</p>.<p>Officials said Sana had scored over 90% in her intermediate examinations and had been focused on securing admission to a medical college.</p>.<p>The police are continuing their investigation into the case.</p>.<p>Since the May 3 NEET exam was cancelled following alleged <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/paper-leak">paper leak</a>, at least 12 students have died by suicide in different parts of the country. </p>