JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

'Not aware of her death': Hyderabad family found living with woman's body for a week

The woman's mother and brother were found living in the same house but they told the police that they were not aware of her death, an official said.
Last Updated 20 December 2023, 15:47 IST

Follow Us

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old woman died at her house here about a week ago and two members of a family were found living with the decomposed body there, police said on Wednesday.

Some neighbours after noticing a foul smell emanating from the house on Wednesday went there and after not getting any response from inside the house informed the police.

Police broke open the door as it was bolted from inside and found the decomposed body of the woman on a cot in the main hall, a police official at Jeedimetla police station said.

The woman's mother and brother were found living in the same house but they told the police that they were not aware of her death, the official said.

Police suspected the woman's mother and brother were not in a mentally sound state.

It seems the woman had died due to some previous health issues about four to five days ago, the official said and added that based on preliminary investigation, a post-mortem was being conducted.

A case was registered and further investigations were on.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 December 2023, 15:47 IST)
India NewsHyderabadTelangana

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT