Notorious inter-state thieves arrested in Telangana, burglar shot in leg after attacking police team

<p>Hyderabad: Two notorious inter-state thieves were arrested by police of Nalgonda district in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telangana">Telangana</a> and one of them was shot at in the leg after he allegedly attacked policemen when they were trying to nab him, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>In the wake of several thefts in the district, Nalgonda Superintendent of Police Sharat Chandra Pawar formed three special teams to nab the thieves.</p>.<p>The teams conducted extensive investigation in Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, including perusing footage of hundreds of CCTVs.</p>.<p>The teams identified the gang led by notorious criminal Bhushmi Srikanth alias Ammiraju (41) to be involved in the thefts, a police release said.</p>.<p>Acting on credible information, police set up surveillance at the Outer Ring Road (ORR) of Hyderabad on June 30.</p>.<p>Receiving information that the culprit was travelling in a mini truck, a police team chased the vehicle and tried to stop it.</p>.<p>However, the offender Srikanth, jumped out of the vehicle after being stopped, and attacked a constable Vishnuvardhan Giri with an iron rod.</p>.<p>In self-defence, the police team fired in the air as a warning. However, police had to shoot him in his legs as he continued the attack.</p>.Cyberabad police bust fake cop gang that extorted businessmen.<p>Srikanth,who was injured, was into custody and rushed to a government hospital for treatment. The other thief Velpula Jitendra was also arrested. Both are natives of Andhra Pradesh.</p>.<p>Srikanth had as many as 30 cases against him in the past and was sent to jail. He allegedly confessed that he committed 40 thefts after being released from jail, the release said.</p>.<p>His fingerprints were identified in 10 crime scenes-- in Nalgonda district as well as Andhra Pradesh. He was found to have been involved in a total of eight cases in Nalgonda district. He was also wanted in the murder of a constable earlier, according to the release.</p>.<p>Pawar appreciated the police personnel who nabbed the notorious criminal risking their lives and announced rewards for their hard work.</p>