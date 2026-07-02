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Notorious inter-state thieves arrested in Telangana, burglar shot in leg after attacking police team

The teams conducted extensive investigation in Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, including perusing footage of hundreds of CCTVs.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 01:17 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 01:17 IST
HyderabadTelanganaArrestedThiefKilled

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