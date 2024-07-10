Office leasing in Hyderabad picks up, residential home sales see surge in H1 2024

“GCCs continues to be the biggest end-occupier of Hyderabad’s commercial market. The robust leasing activities has propelled upward mobility in rental value of the commercial market of the city. India’s relative economic strength in the background of improving global sentiment is expected to further expand the office demand in Hyderabad city in the second half of the year,” said Knight Frank India's National Director- Occupier Strategy and Solutions (Hyderabad & Chennai), Joseph Thilak.

Rental rates in Hyderabad have increased by 4 per cent YoY during H1 2024, with HITEC City experiencing a 5 per cent YoY rise. This uptick can be attributed to the increased demand for office spaces, particularly from GCCs, which has driven up rentals in these areas.

In fact, improvements in infrastructure and connectivity within HITEC City have also made it more attractive for businesses, thereby driving up rents. In contrast, rents in other business districts such as the CBD, PBD West, and PBD East have remained flat.

Residential home sales surge

Also, Hyderabad residential market continued to show robust growth, propelled by economic factors, infrastructural enhancements, and changing buyer preferences. Sales have surged by 21 per cent YoY in the first half of 2024, with 18,573 units getting sold. More than half of these transactions were in the premium segment, with prices of Rs One crore and above.

This highlights the city's increasing attractiveness as a preferred destination for homebuyers seeking lifestyle upgrades and improved living conditions. Residential launches in the city declined by 2.4 per cent YoY to 22,300 units in H1 2024.

Since 2021, a noticeable trend has emerged in Hyderabad's residential market, with homebuyers consistently seeking to upgrade their living spaces.

In line with homebuyer preferences, developers launched a total of 22,300 units in the first half of 2024. Notably, 67 per cent of these new launches were for homes priced over Rs one crore.

Homes priced above Rs one crore, have increased sharply, surging from 45 per cent in H1 2023 to a substantial 62 per cent in H1 2024. Transactions in this segment have increased by 66 per cent YoY to 11,436 units during H1 2024 when compared with 6,881 units in H1 2024.

Homes priced below Rs 50 lakhs have declined from 13 per cent in H1 2023 to 9 per cent in H1 2024 and the volume of transactions have declined by 17 per cent YoY from 2,004 units in H1 2023 to 1,666 units in H1 2024.

Homes priced between Rs 50 lakhs to Rs one crore have witnessed as sharper decline from 42 per cent in H1 2023 to 29 per cent in H1 2024. About 5,471 residential units were sold in this home price segment, witnessing a decline of 15 per cent from 6,469 units in H1 2023.