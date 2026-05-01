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One killed, seven injured after blast in pharma plant in Telangana

Ten people were working at the site when the blast occurred on Friday afternoon on the first floor of the two-storey building.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 16:46 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 12:26 IST
India NewsTelanganablastExplosion

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