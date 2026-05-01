<p>Hyderabad: One person was killed and seven others suffered injuries following a reactor blast at a pharma plant in Nalgonda district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana</a> on Friday, police said.</p><p>Ten people were working at the site when the blast occurred on Friday afternoon on the first floor of the two-storey building.</p><p>Eight of them suffered injuries. The exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, they said.</p>.Sigachi Blast: Families of missing workers receive death certificates after six months.<p>While two people suffered simple injuries, six others were shifted to a super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad for advanced treatment.</p><p>One of them succumbed while undergoing treatment. He is suspected to have died from multiple injuries sustained after jumping from the second floor of the building following the blast.</p><p>The condition of the other injured people was stable, police said.</p><p>Two people suffered injuries in a fire accident in the same plant in April and both of them recovered.</p>