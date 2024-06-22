One more BRS MLA joins Congress

"Called on Pocharam Srinivas Reddy as part of rebuilding the Telangana state. Requested to extend support as a big brother. Srinivas Reddy joined the Congress for the welfare of Telangana farming community. The government will seek suggestions from him on farmers' welfare. Pocharam Srinivas Reddy will get due respect in future. The government will also seek his cooperation to complete all pending projects in Nizamabad district. My government is committed to farmers' welfare. We will seek the help of all for the welfare of farmers," said the chief minister after meeting the former Speaker.