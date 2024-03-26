Only regional leaders can stop BJP, not Congress: BRS leader K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Tuesday said it is only strong regional leaders such as Chief Ministers of Delhi and West Bengal Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee respectively and former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao who are capable of stopping BJP, not the Congress.

Addressing a party meeting here, Rama Rao alleged that the Congress party lost its strength and energy to counter the BJP.

"If one has to stop BJP, it is only the regional leaders such as KCR, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal who can do it. Congress is not powerful enough to stop BJP. Today, if you see all over the country it is only regional leaders who are able to stop the BJP," Rama Rao said.